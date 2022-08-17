Minnesota weather: Possibility for rain and storms Wednesday, Thursday

There's a possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with greater opportunities for some stormy weather later this week.

Wednesday will be seasonable and muggy, with a high around 82 degrees and dew points climbing into the 60s in the Twin Cities metro. There could be some random rumbles and popcorn showers for some as stormy weather in northern Minnesota could make its way into the FOX 9 viewing area.

Things stay a bit unsettled going into the second half of the week thanks to a low-pressure system that's making its way into the area from Canada. This will bring a much better opportunity for widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

The high on Thursday will be in the low 80s, with the random rumbles of thunder becoming more numerous - more of the area will end up getting wet than staying dry.

The wet weather lingers into Friday, with on-and-off showers and cooler, with a high around 75 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday could see some leftover drizzles with a high around 74 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Sunday should be pleasant, with a high of 77 degrees and some sunshine.

For your latest forecast, click here.