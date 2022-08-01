Minnesota weather: Pleasant Monday, hot and humid on Tuesday

Monday will be pleasant, with seasonable temperatures ahead of a hot and steamy Tuesday that'll feel more like 102 degrees.

The first day of August will be beautiful. Cloud cover from the morning broke free and dew points fell, with highs reaching the low 80s in the Twin Cities. That's average for this time of year.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s in the Twin Cities and dew points start to climb.

Tuesday will see a high of 95 degrees in the Twin Cities and dew points in the 70s, which will make it feel more like 102 degrees. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the better part of the day.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with severe weather possible.

Humidity will fall a bit on Wednesday with a high around 89 degrees. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 86 degrees, while Friday is expected to be hot again in the 90s.