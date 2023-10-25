Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Weather: Pleasant day before more rain overnight and into tomorrow

By FOX 9 News
Wednesday evening will remain predominantly dry with chances of light sprinkling rain, but shower chances increase overnight and linger through Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures in the Twin Cities will dip to around 54 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday's forecast is all about the midweek mellow. Is it going to be sunny? No, but at least it will be quiet and dry.

Granted things are damp after a rainy Tuesday after some parts of the state saw nearly 2 inches of rain yesterday. 

Wednesday won’t be sunny in the metro, but we will see highs in the upper 50s. Those temps won’t last long as a cold front is moving our way. 

More rain is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, and the temps will start to cool with highs in the 30s by Saturday. 