Minnesota Weather: Pleasant day before more rain overnight and into tomorrow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday's forecast is all about the midweek mellow. Is it going to be sunny? No, but at least it will be quiet and dry.
Granted things are damp after a rainy Tuesday after some parts of the state saw nearly 2 inches of rain yesterday.
Wednesday won’t be sunny in the metro, but we will see highs in the upper 50s. Those temps won’t last long as a cold front is moving our way.
More rain is expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, and the temps will start to cool with highs in the 30s by Saturday.