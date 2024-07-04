Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Redwood County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota weather: Occasional storms with heavy rain possible July 4th

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 4, 2024 8:06am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Storms, heavy rain possible July 4th

Occasional storms and heavy rainfall are possible for much of Minnesota this 4th of July holiday. Meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The forecast shows an unsettled mess across much of the Upper Midwest Region over the next two days. 

It won’t rain all day every day, but the chances for rainfall will remain. 

Thursday evening will see marginal to slight chances of thunderstorms across the metro area and much of southeast Minnesota. 

The morning started off with a round of rain before an expected midday lull followed by likely redeveloping, stronger systems in the afternoon.

The forecast shows temperatures will likely stay in the mid-70s on Thursday before dropping into the 60s overnight.  Scattered showers and rumbles are expected to linger throughout the evening. 

Friday is expected to have less rainfall with slightly warmer temperatures. 

The weekend will likely be more calm comparatively, but not fully dry. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3

FOX 9 weather forecast. 

From: FOX 9