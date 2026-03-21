Minnesota weather: Near-record warmth Saturday, back to average Sunday

The Brief Highs could make it into the 70s and 80s in southern Minnesota on Saturday. A cold front then leads to a chilly, but seasonable Sunday. There will be a fairly dry forecast in the week ahead.



Temperatures could reach near-record warmth on Saturday, with 70s and 80s in southern Minnesota by the afternoon.

Saturday forecast

Expected high temperatures for Saturday, March 21. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

The record high for the MSP Airport is 76 degrees today.

The forecast for the metro will come close this afternoon to tying that record.

A few areas of southern and especially southwestern Minnesota will likely reach into the 80s.

While the warm temperatures lead to a very pleasant day for southern Minnesota, the northern part of the state could be nearly 30 to 40 degrees colder near the international border.

A FOX 9 look at the weekend forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

A cold front is expected to swing by on Saturday night, bringing a chance of a few sprinkles.

Sunday will be a lot colder but nearly spot on for average high temperatures.

Expect clouds to slowly decrease throughout the day.

Most of the work week to follow will stay mild, with highs in the 50s and little to no precipitation along the way.