Minnesota weather: Mostly cloudy start for Saturday before skies clear later
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is off to a cloudy start before skies are expected to clear later in the afternoon.
Saturday forecast
Cloud cover will likely stick around for the first half of the day with scattered showers around the metro area.
The forecast does not show a washout, but occasional rain showers are expected before skies clear later in the afternoon.
Low temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s with highs in the upper 70s.
Summer-like temperatures return Sunday
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to return to the area on Sunday and stick around with an overall muggy feel in the air.
Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper mid-60s with high temperatures likely reaching the upper mid-80s.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)