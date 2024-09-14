Minnesota weather: Mostly cloudy start for Saturday before skies clear later

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies are expected for most of Saturday before skies begin to clear in the afternoon. Occasional showers will likely bring rain to pockets of the metro area during the first half of the day. Sunshine and summer temperatures are expected to return on Sunday.



Saturday is off to a cloudy start before skies are expected to clear later in the afternoon.

Saturday forecast

Cloud cover will likely stick around for the first half of the day with scattered showers around the metro area.

The forecast does not show a washout, but occasional rain showers are expected before skies clear later in the afternoon.

Low temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s with highs in the upper 70s.

Summer-like temperatures return Sunday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to return to the area on Sunday and stick around with an overall muggy feel in the air.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper mid-60s with high temperatures likely reaching the upper mid-80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: