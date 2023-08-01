Minnesota weather: More humid, warmer on Tuesday

We're heading back into the humid zone on Tuesday.

After a very pleasant start, a warm and more humid day is ahead on Tuesday as some thinner high clouds will drift across the state from time to time. Temperatures are headed for the upper 80s.

Some scattered storms across the north Tuesday evening, with some of those possibly getting near the metro late Tuesday.

Wednesday will be more humid, even flirting with tropical, with highs in the lower 90s. We'll cool off a bit for the weekend, but the forecast is looking a bit unsettled, with scattered storms and showers possible.

Here's the seven-day forecast: