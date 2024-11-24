Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday with light snow, light rain tonight

The Brief A mild and cloudy Sunday is ahead. Light snow and rain is expected to slide through tonight, leading to a chance of slippery conditions for the Monday commute. The forecast shows it will be colder the rest of the week.



Temperatures will stay above average on Sunday under a cloudy sky.

Sunday forecast

A cold front is approaching the area tonight, bringing a chance of light rain and then snow over central and north central parts of Minnesota.

Most of this precipitation will occur overnight, but will lead to the potential of slick conditions for the Monday morning commute.

There may be a narrow band of light snow accumulations in central to north central Minnesota and up into northern Wisconsin.

Looking ahead

Snow will likely move out quickly on Monday morning, leading to a blustery and chilly day.

Temperatures look to be steady or fall on Monday.

The forecast stays cold and relatively quiet throughout this big travel week.

Temperatures will only hit the 20s to some lower 30s through Thanksgiving with yet another surge of even colder air expected by Friday.

The second, colder surge, will likely lead to highs in the teens to lower 20s to close out this month and kick off December.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: