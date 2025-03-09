Minnesota weather: Sunday is first 60 degree day of the year for Twin Cities

The Brief Sunday marked the first 60-degree day in the Twin Cities of 2025, with even warmer weather expected ahead. The normal high for this day is 38 degrees, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. There is a possibility of Monday being the first 70-degree high of the year.



Twin Cities hits 60 degrees Sunday

According to the NWS, the Twin Cities hit 60 degrees for the first time this year, which is just two degrees short of the record high.

Normally, on this day, the high is 38 degrees.

Monday could follow suit and be the first 70-degree high of the year at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Warmer temperatures into the week

Going into the week, temperatures are expected to warm up, especially on Monday.

Some areas of the state are expected to reach the 70s for high temperatures.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Tuesday going into Wednesday, but are expected to warm back up by Thursday.

By the weekend, some precipitation is expected, a mix of rain and possibly snow as temperatures drop again next Sunday.