The Brief A severe thunderstorm warning for some areas of Carver County has been canceled Thursday evening. Earlier Thursday evening, severe storms tracked west from the metro, bringing destructive winds. Those storms have since died down. The storms will now be big rainmakers for the Twin Cities.



A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Twin Cities Thursday evening has been canceled.

Between 7-8:30 p.m. severe storms tracked from Kandiyohi County towards the west metro, with destructive winds of 80-90 mph.

The storms have now weakened significantly, and will now be big rainmakers, with winds at 20 to 40 mph as they track across the Twin Cities metro.