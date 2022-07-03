Minnesota weather: Isolated storms Sunday, severe weather possible Monday

article

Heat and humidity are on the rise as we head into the remainder of our holiday weekend. We are also ushering in the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms in the next couple of days.

Rain and storms began moving into Western Minnesota early Sunday morning. As the day moves on, this system will push the precipitation to the east, and storms are expected to weaken throughout the day. There is a Level 2 risk for severe weather for Western Minnesota, and a Level 1 Risk for much of Central Minnesota.

These isolated rumbles are expected to reach the metro around the lunchtime hours and taper off later this afternoon.

Fortunately, it looks like fireworks shows will be a go tonight.

Our chance for some severe weather returns early Monday morning, with storm chances highest and more widespread in the morning to mid-afternoon. Again, things are expected to clear up as we head into the afternoon on Monday.

If you are out and about the next couple of days, have a way to get your weather alerts and seek shelter or head to shore if one is heading your direction.