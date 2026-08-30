Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Sunday ahead

The Brief Hot and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow across Minnesota, with dew points climbing near 70 by the end of the day. A few areas of rain are moving through northern and central Minnesota, while the Twin Cities are staying dry. Humidity drops midweek before returning next weekend.



Heat and humidity are being felt across Minnesota, with conditions expected to feel increasingly tropical as the day goes on.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are running close to yesterday's levels, but the big story is the dew point.

Yesterday, dew points were already climbing, and by the end of the day, that number is expected to reach near 70 — the kind of thick, tropical air that makes being outside feel more uncomfortable than a typical July day.

A small band of showers has formed across parts of northern and central Minnesota.

The rain is not heavy, with mostly clouds and light activity pushing through the region.

Storms are possible in northern Minnesota tonight, but the Twin Cities metro is expected to stay dry through today and into tomorrow.

Future forecast

What's next:

A cold front will push through tomorrow, bringing a northwesterly wind.

That front won't change temperatures much right away, but humidity levels will start to drop heading into Tuesday and Wednesday — and that drop will be noticeable.

Heat and humidity will continue into Monday.

A break from the humidity arrives midweek, with the possibility of some storms around that time.

Humidity is then expected to return again next weekend.