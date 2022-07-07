Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy this weekend; storms possible

Heat and humidity are expected this weekend, along with the chance for some storms on Sunday.

The high on Thursday will be around 84 degrees in the Twin Cities with some isolated rumbles in the afternoon and evening. The temperature dips down to around 66 degrees overnight and will be mainly cloudy, quiet and comfortable.

Friday will feel less sticky than compared to Thursday, with a high of 84 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. It'll still feel like summer, just with a bit less humidity.

It'll heat up for the weekend, with a high of 87 degrees and mostly sunny on Saturday. It'll be even warmer on Sunday, with a high of 89 degrees. The steamy Sunday will usher in the potential for thunderstorms, which could be severe, so keep your eye on the forecast in the days to come.

The work week will start out warm and sunny, with a high of around 85 degrees expected on Monday in the Twin Cities. Sunshine is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with highs in the mid- to low-80s, which is average for this time of year.

Overnight lows over the next week are in the 60s for the Twin Cities.