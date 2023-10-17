Minnesota weather: Highs in the 60s Tuesday, some rain possible this week

Tuesday will be a pleasant fall day, ahead of some chances for rain midweek.

It'll be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid-60s. Cloud cover will thicken overnight, bringing with it a few chances for some stray drips Tuesday night.

Hit-and-miss shower chances are in the forecast on Wednesday, with a high of around 61 degrees. The potential for drips lingers into early Thursday. Thursday will be seasonable with a high of around 58 degrees.

Friday is looking nice, with sunshine and a high of around 62 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast.