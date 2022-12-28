Minnesota weather: Highs above freezing, precipitation possible

The thaw is underway, with highs in the 30s expected through the weekend.

A warm front pushed into southern Minnesota Wednesday morning, which is warming things up through the new year. The high on Wednesday afternoon will top out around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

There is the possibility of some precipitation over the next few days. Light rain and/or freezing drizzle is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And a rain-snow mix will move into the area late Thursday into early Friday. Other than that, things will be relatively quiet.

The seven-day forecast shows the Twin Cities will stay above average (the average high this time of year is 26 degrees) through the new year. The high on Thursday will be around 36 degrees and the high Friday will be around 30 degrees.

Temperatures will climb above freezing again on Saturday (New Year's Eve), which will see a high of 34 degrees. The high will remain above freezing through at least Tuesday.