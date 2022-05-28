Minnesota weather: Heat, humidity and storm chances this holiday weekend

The unofficial start to summer weekend will certainly feel a lot like summer as heat, humidity and storm chances build.

Saturday morning started off a little stormy and rainy, but gradual clearing will take over leading into a nice afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, with winds out of the southwest 10-20 mph, at times a little gusty.

By Saturday night, we have the chance to see a few thunderstorms develop into the Dakotas, before pushing northeast into parts of Minnesota, mainly staying to the west of Interstate 35. The biggest threats with this level one severe risk will be hail and wind. Heading into early Sunday, we could see a few more of these storms develop.

It's late Sunday and into Monday our threat of severe storms increases statewide, with higher risks for severe weather. Storms that develop late Sunday into Western Minnesota have the potential of quickly becoming severe with threats of hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. As the storms travel to the East, they will begin to weaken.

The threat then picks up again heading into Memorial Day with storms developing into the afternoon. Monday's risk for severe weather is higher, and more widespread, as the threat with some of these strong storms will be the development of tornadoes, as well as hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will warm, well above average, into the 80s, and low 90s. If you're heading out on the water Sunday or Monday, be sure to have a way to get your weather alerts, and have that FOX 9 Weather App handy.