Minnesota weather: Hazy and hot to start the week, cooler Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hazy sunshine will be the theme for Sunday into Monday, with a midweek cooldown and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
High temperatures for Sunday, July 13. (FOX 9)
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Smoky weather is sticking around today with some minor improvements for parts of the area.
Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s.
A few showers and thunderstorms look to pop up this evening and track east-southeast and will likely taper off after sunset.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Monday is shaping up to be hot and sunny.
There will likely be a hazy sky, but at the ground level — there will be some improvement compared to the weekend.
Tuesday will feature more heat and likely be on the muggier side. A cold front will approach later on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.
Highs look to stay in the 70s on Wednesday through Friday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team.