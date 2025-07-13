Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Hazy and hot to start the week, cooler Wednesday

By
Published  July 13, 2025 7:59am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Hazy & hot start to the week

MN weather: Hazy & hot start to the week

The air quality alert and the smoky weather will stick around until Monday. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Air quality alerts last into the first half of Monday. 
    • A few rumbles may pop up on Sunday evening and quickly fade after sunset.
    • A few showers and storms could roll through midweek, along with cooler temperatures on Wednesday into Thursday. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hazy sunshine will be the theme for Sunday into Monday, with a midweek cooldown and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures for Sunday, July 13.  (FOX 9)

Sunday forecast 

Local perspective:

Smoky weather is sticking around today with some minor improvements for parts of the area. 

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s. 

A few showers and thunderstorms look to pop up this evening and track east-southeast and will likely taper off after sunset.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be hot and sunny. 

There will likely be a hazy sky, but at the ground level — there will be some improvement compared to the weekend. 

Tuesday will feature more heat and likely be on the muggier side. A cold front will approach later on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures. 

Highs look to stay in the 70s on Wednesday through Friday.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team. 

WeatherWeather Forecast