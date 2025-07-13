Minnesota weather: Hazy and hot to start the week, cooler Wednesday

The Brief Air quality alerts last into the first half of Monday. A few rumbles may pop up on Sunday evening and quickly fade after sunset. A few showers and storms could roll through midweek, along with cooler temperatures on Wednesday into Thursday.



Hazy sunshine will be the theme for Sunday into Monday, with a midweek cooldown and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures for Sunday, July 13. (FOX 9)

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Smoky weather is sticking around today with some minor improvements for parts of the area.

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms look to pop up this evening and track east-southeast and will likely taper off after sunset.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be hot and sunny.

There will likely be a hazy sky, but at the ground level — there will be some improvement compared to the weekend.

Tuesday will feature more heat and likely be on the muggier side. A cold front will approach later on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures.

Highs look to stay in the 70s on Wednesday through Friday.