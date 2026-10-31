Minnesota Halloween forecast: Cloudy with a few rain showers Saturday

The Brief Halloween stays cloudy and damp across Minnesota, with mild temperatures in the 50s. A few showers and misty conditions are possible throughout the day, including during trick-or-treating hours. Sunday turns warmer before widespread rain and windy conditions arrive Monday.



Halloween will be gloomy and damp across Minnesota with a few showers and mild temperatures in the 50s.

Minnesota's Halloween forecast

What to expect:

Overnight showers and a few rumbles moved through the Twin Cities metro, setting the stage for a damp and overcast day.

Expect misty conditions and a few scattered showers throughout the day. Those heading out for trick-or-treating may want to keep an umbrella handy, as some showers, sprinkles or patches of mist could stick around into the evening.

Temperatures remain above average, with widespread highs in the 50s. Some areas in southern Minnesota could approach 60 degrees, while the Twin Cities metro tops out around 57 degrees.

Halloween night stays cloudy and mild, with temperatures holding fairly steady in the 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather

What's next:

Sunday stays mostly cloudy, though a few breaks of sunshine are possible. Temperatures warm into the mid-60s, accompanied by light winds.

Temperatures remain mild in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, though a system moves into Minnesota Monday, bringing widespread rain and windy conditions.

Rain could continue into part of Tuesday, with some showers potentially lingering into Wednesday as the system moves east out of the state.

Drier weather returns by the end of the week, with above-average temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)