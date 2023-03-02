Minnesota weather: Frozen Thursday, warming up for weekend

We're in for a couple of welcome "dull" weather days, with passing clouds and filtered sunshine.

Thursday will stay frozen, with a high of 31 degrees. Thursday night will see lows dip down to 20 degrees with patchy clouds.

A look at the forecast.

Warmer and seasonable mid to upper 30s return for the weekend. Peeks of sunshine and a high of 37 degrees are in the forecast for Friday. A similar day is in store on Saturday, with some passing clouds and a high of 37 degrees.

Then, a system approaches Sunday into Monday, which could bring a late-day rain-snow mix on Sunday. That rain-snow mix could turn a bit frozen for the Monday morning commute. The high both days is in the upper 30s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: