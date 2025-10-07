Minnesota weather: Freeze warning, frost advisory in parts of state

The Brief A frost advisory is in place across the Twin Cities and in the southern part of the state until 8 a.m. Wednesday. A freeze warning is in place spanning from central to northern Minnesota until 10 a.m. Wednesday. On average, the Twin Cities has its first 32 degree day on Oct. 18, and temperatures will get close Wednesday.



Temperatures are expected to dip overnight for the majority of Minnesota, bringing a freeze warning and frost advisory with them.

Frost advisory in Twin Cities

(FOX 9)

What we know:

A frost advisory is in place for the Twin Cities, spanning northwest and southeast until Wednesday at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8.

On average, the Twin Cities reaches 32 degrees on Oct. 18, but it will get very close to that Wednesday morning. The morning will bring lows in the 30s.

Freezing warning in northern, central Minnesota

Dig deeper:

A freeze warning is in place for most of central and northern Minnesota until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday morning there will be low temperatures in the 20s in the area.