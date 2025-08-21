Minnesota weather: Sunny, warm and humid start to MN State Fair

The Brief The first day of the Minnesota State Fair will be humid and warm, but dry. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s across much of Minnesota on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms could develop overnight and linger through the day on Friday.



The Minnesota State Fair opens Thursday with sunshine, warmth and lingering humidity, though a much cooler weekend is ahead.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a southeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 83 degrees, with dew points in the 60s, making it feel sticky.

Most areas will stay dry on Thursday, though isolated and widely scattered storms are possible in northwestern Minnesota.

Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s, with a few stray showers possible overnight.

Extended forecast

Friday forecast:

Expected an unsettled Friday with random rumbles and chances of rain through the late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with patchy sun and humid air. A cold front sweeps through Friday evening, ushering in a much cooler weekend.

Looking ahead:

Saturday will be breezy with highs in the low 70s and falling dew points, while Sunday dips into the upper 60s, bringing a fall-like feel.

The comfortable conditions linger into next week with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)