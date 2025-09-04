Minnesota weather: Showers move in later Thursday, blustery and cooler Friday

The Brief Patchy morning sunshine gives way to increased clouds and afternoon rain showers. Temperatures on Thursday are still well below average in the 50s and 60s. The cooler conditions continue into Friday with widespread highs in the 50s.



Thursday brings a cooler and increasingly cloudy day ahead of afternoon rain showers in the Twin Cities metro area.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Patchy morning sunshine gives way to increasing afternoon clouds and winds at 5–15 mph. Highs range from the 50s to 60s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at 62 degrees.

Rain showers are possible on Thursday, and could reach the Twin Cities metro by the mid to late afternoon. The rain will continue into the evening before tapering off after midnight.

Sept. 4, 2025, forecast.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday brings an October-like feel, with patchy afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees below average, with widespread highs in the 50s.

Saturday brings lighter winds, highs in the 60s, and a slight chance of an isolated shower. By Sunday, sunshine returns with highs in the mid-60s.

A warmer trend begins on Monday with 70s expected through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)