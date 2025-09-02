Minnesota weather: Shower and storm chances blossom through the day on Tuesday

The Brief Isolated showers are possible Tuesday morning, with more widespread rumbles later in the day. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 78 degrees. Cooler 60s settle in midweek before drier, pleasant weather arrives for the weekend.



Cloudy skies and a chance of rain are in the forecast for Minnesota on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures in the 60s settling in for the rest of the week.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 78 degrees.

There are chances for showers throughout the day on Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible in the Twin Cities metro in the mid to late morning, before turning more widespread in the afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather with the later storms.

Overnight, lows are in the 60s as hit-and-miss showers linger into Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A cold front brings cooler temperatures in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the mid-60s. A few spotty drips are possible throughout the day.

Thursday will stay in the low 60s under partly sunny skies, with another chance for isolated evening showers.

Conditions turn drier on Friday and into the weekend, with below-average temperatures remaining in the 60s. By early next week, temperatures will warm slightly into the low 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)