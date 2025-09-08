Minnesota weather: Turning warmer Monday with pocket sunshine and a stray drip chance

The Brief After a chilly start to September, temperatures warm back into the 70s on Monday. A stray shower is possible Monday afternoon, with more rain chances on Tuesday. Temperatures return into the 80s later this week and into the weekend.



Warmer weather returns to Minnesota on Monday with highs in the 70s, passing clouds and the chance for an isolated shower.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The first week of September wrapped as the fifth-coldest on record since 1872, with an average temperature of 58.4 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Now, warmer air is moving in for the start of the new week.

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s for much of Minnesota, with cooler highs in the 60s across northern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 75 degrees.

Expect a southerly breeze at 10–20 mph and periods of sun and clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Monday afternoon, with a better chance of showers developing overnight into Tuesday.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday is unsettled with scattered showers and rumbles throughout the day, though breaks of sunshine are expected between the periods of rain. Temperatures are holding in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday begins on a cloudy note before clearing for afternoon sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s on Thursday, which will likely take us into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

