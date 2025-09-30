Minnesota weather: Summer feel continues Tuesday with more clouds and a sprinkle chance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday wraps up September with filtered sunshine, highs in the 80s and the chance for a stray light shower.
Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
High-level clouds will bring filtered sunshine and the slight chance of an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon or evening.
Temperatures remain well above average, climbing into the low 80s for southern Minnesota and the 70s for northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 82 degrees.
Overnight remains mild as lows dip into the 50s and 60s with occasional passing clouds.
(FOX 9)
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Brighter skies and warmer conditions return on Wednesday, kicking off a warming trend to finish the workweek.
Thursday turns breezy and sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Friday could hit a high of 90 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, which would break the daily record set in 1997.
Temperatures cool slightly into the mid-80s on Saturday before a noticeable cooldown arrives early next week.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
