Minnesota weather: Morning clouds fade to afternoon sun Tuesday

The Brief It's a seasonable day on Tuesday with a high of 72 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Some of the metro could see morning drips, but the rest of the day looks pleasant and dry. Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday and continue to climb through the end of the workweek.



Tuesday starts cloudy but turns bright by the afternoon, as temperatures remain seasonable before the warming trend begins on Wednesday.

Tuesday forecast

It’s a seasonable and pleasant day on Tuesday. Southern and central Minnesota will see widespread highs in the lower 70s, while northern Minnesota will see temperatures in the 60s.

A weak system moving eastward may bring some early morning drips to the western metro, but it will fizzle out by the morning. Clouds lingering from the morning will gradually clear by midday, giving way to pleasant sunshine by the afternoon, with light winds from the south to west at around 5 mph.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s across the state.

(FOX 9)

Midweek forecast

The warming trend begins on Wednesday as above-average temperatures return for the remainder of the week. Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees on Wednesday, followed by more sunshine on Thursday.

The tranquil conditions will follow us through the end of the weekend, with the warmth peaking on Friday when highs are expected to reach around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: