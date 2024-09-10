Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine, stray drip possible on Tuesday

The Brief Wildfire smoke from the western U.S. is making the sky hazy over the next few days. A stray drip is possible in the afternoon, but it's unlikely for most. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 83 degrees.



Tuesday is another warm and hazy day, with the possibility of a stray shower later in the day.

Tuesday’s forecast

Wildfire smoke from the western United States is working its way east and ending up in the mid and upper atmosphere. The smoke creates a hazy sky that will likely last over the next several days.

While the sky is turning hazy throughout the day, we will see some occasional sunshine and passing clouds. It’s a breezier afternoon with southerly winds at 10-20+ mph. A stray drip is possible in the afternoon, but it’s unlikely for most.

Much of the state has temperatures in the lower 80s. The Twin Cities daytime high is 83 degrees. Overnight, temperatures cool into the mid-60s for the metro and upper 50s for the northern half.

(FOX 9)

Midweek heat

The heat is peaking from Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures cool slightly heading into Friday but remain in the 80s and above average for the foreseeable future.

We kick out the cloud cover for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but the hazy sky sticks around. Thursday is more of the same with a high of 86 degrees.

The weekend looks pleasant, with temperatures in the lower 80s, but we could see our next chance for rain showers on Saturday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: