Minnesota weather: A carbon copy beautiful day for Wednesday

The Brief The warming trend continues with above-average temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. The heat will peak on Thursday with highs in the 80s, but a cold front moving in will drop temperatures into the 50s by the end of the weekend. Enjoy plenty of afternoon sunshine and blue skies before clouds roll in later on Thursday.



It’s a gorgeous day with above-average temperatures and blue skies for your Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Milder conditions start the day on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s, but the afternoon will warm up nicely into the mid-70s. Most of the state will have temperatures in the 70s, but northeastern Minnesota remains cooler.

Southwest Minnesota will see the warmest temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s, while the Twin Cities metro will try for a daytime high of 74 degrees.

Enjoy the bright blue sky with hardly a cloud in sight and a light eastern breeze at 5-15 mph. Overnight, skies will remain clear as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and pocket low 50s, making for a quiet and mild evening.

Looking ahead

As we head into Thursday, a slight increase in cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. Southerly winds will bring warmer air, with temperatures climbing into the 80s, potentially the last time this year. Most of the state will enjoy highs in the 80s, with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s in northeastern Minnesota.

A cold front will move in late Thursday into Friday, kicking off a cooling trend. Over the weekend, expect a mild Saturday with highs in the 60s before temperatures dip into the upper 50s on Sunday with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s as we head into early next week, with the first frost or freeze of the season possible in the Twin Cities metro.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: