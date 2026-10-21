St. Thomas student caught using ‘hateful language’ withdraws from school

The Brief A University of St. Thomas student caught on video using "hateful language" toward another person outside a Turning Point USA event last week has withdrawn from school. The former student released a statement Tuesday night through the university, apologizing for her actions. It happened outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of Minnesota, featuring former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines as the keynote speaker.



A University of St. Thomas student caught on video using "hateful language" to another person at a University of Minnesota event has withdrawn from classes, according to the school.

Former student releases statement

What they're saying:

St. Thomas officials released an update Tuesday night, saying the student shown at a Turning Point USA event last week has withdrawn from the university.

The student, who has not been identified, released the following statement at her request:

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during the situation with the protesters. What I said and did was wrong, and I understand that my actions caused hurt and disappointment. Regardless of the circumstances, I should have handled the situation with respect, and I take full responsibility for my behavior. I am truly sorry.

"I understand that everyone has the right to express their opinions, even when we disagree. My actions did not reflect the respect and understanding that others deserve, and I recognize the importance of acknowledging the harm my words and actions can cause.

"I understand that my actions have consequences, and I take responsibility for that. I know I have a lot to learn from this experience, and I am committed to educating myself and better understanding how my words and actions affect others. I sincerely apologize to those I have hurt or disappointed, and I will use this experience as an opportunity to grow and do better moving forward."

Turning Point USA incident goes viral

What we know:

Riley Gaines hosted an event at the University of Minnesota last week with Turning Point USA, which drew protesters outside seeking the protection of transgender athletes.

Gaines, a conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer, was the keynote speaker. Turning Point USA is the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk. He was shot and killed at a similar event in Utah last year.

In the video, a woman, who has since been identified as a student, turns around and twice tells someone off camera: "Go back to your own country, b----!"

What we don't know:

The person she directed the remarks at is not visible in the video.

"Why are you recording me?" she said, after realizing that someone recorded her interaction with the unidentified person.

As of Saturday, the Instagram post had more than 300,000 likes and more than 16,000 comments.