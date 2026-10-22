The Loop Minneapolis closing after 20 years in business

article

The Brief Officials with The Loop Minneapolis confirmed Thursday the downtown location is closing. Their last day in business will be Sunday, Nov. 29. The Loop in the West End in St. Louis Park closed in late September.



A once popular downtown Minneapolis bar is shutting its doors for good in late November.

The Loop Minneapolis closing Nov. 29

What we know:

Officials with The Loop Minneapolis confirmed on social media they are closing. Their final day of business will be Sunday, Nov. 29.

"After 20 unforgettable years, we have made the difficult decision to close the doors of The Loop Mpls. Our final day of business will be Sunday, November 29th.

As this 20th year comes to an end, we have decided that it’s time for someone else to take over this amazing space, in the heart of the beloved North Loop Neighborhood.

By no means did we create what the amazing North Loop Neighborhood has become, but we were fortunate enough to ‘Have one of the first seats at the Party!’

For that we are incredibly humbled and honored.

For two decades, The Loop has been more than just a restaurant and bar. It's been a place where friendships were made, milestones were celebrated, stories were shared, and countless memories were created.

We've had the privilege of being part of your birthdays, celebrations, date nights, happy hours, late nights, random hookups, and everything in between. Through it all, you've made The Loop what it is today, and for that, we are incredibly grateful!

To our amazing team members, past and present, thank you for the hard work, dedication, and personality you've brought to The Loop over the years. You are the heart of this place, and we couldn't have done it without you. You’ve worked crazy long hours, extremely late nights, holidays, jam-packed Hawkeye games, and so much more.

But we're not done just yet!

We have a few weeks left, and we want to make them count. We invite you to come back one last time. Grab your favorite drink, order your favorite meal, reconnect with old friends, and help us celebrate 20 years of great memories here at The Loop.

Whether you've been coming here since day one or just discovered us recently, we'd love to see you before we turn off the lights for the final time.

Our last day is Sunday November 29th.

Let's make these final weeks ones to remember.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 20 amazing years. It's been one heck of a ride.

One last round. One last memory. One last Loop."

Loop closes West End location

What's next:

In late September The Loop closed its location in the West End in St. Louis Park. They sold the space to the owners of Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar in Eagan. The Rocket Restaurant Group, which owned the Loop in West End, has said it plans to reopen the space in February 2027, but it’s not clear what it will be.