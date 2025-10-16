Minnesota weather: Turning much warmer, breezy and humid Thursday

The Brief Expected scattered morning showers followed by noticeably warmer, breezy and humid conditions. Highs will vary from the 50s in northern areas to the upper 70s in southwestern Minnesota. Overnight, expect windy and warm conditions with lows in the 60s.



Scattered morning showers will clear for a breezy, humid, and unseasonably warm Thursday across much of Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect patchy morning showers followed by some afternoon sunshine. The day will be noticeably warmer and more humid, with dew points climbing into the 60s. Southeast winds will blow at 10–20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30–35 mph.

Highs range from the 50s and 60s in northern Minnesota to the 70s in central regions, topping out at around 70 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and the upper 70s in the southwest.

Overnight stays windy and warm with lows in the 60s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Early morning showers are possible Friday, but clouds should clear for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures reach into the 60s for western Minnesota and the low 70s in eastern regions.

Saturday is expected to bring slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s with afternoon clouds, while Sunday looks brighter with highs nearing 60 degrees.

Monday will be pleasant in the mid-60s before temperatures return to more seasonable 50s through midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

