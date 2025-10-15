Minnesota weather: Cloudy, seasonably cool Wednesday as the morning mist gradually fades

The Brief Morning drips will give way to a cloudy and gray Wednesday. Temperatures are seasonably cool with widespread highs in the mid-50s. Thursday turns warmer and windier with chances of rain.



The morning drizzle will gradually fade, leaving a cloudy and seasonably cool Wednesday across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a damp and cloudy morning with pockets of light rain before gradually drying out for the afternoon.

It will stay mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with light easterly breezes at 5–15 mph. Widespread highs will be in the mid-50s, with the Twin Cities metro area topping out at around 55 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures hold steady in the 50s as a band of showers and thunderstorms develops from the southwest and tracks northeast into Thursday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will be warmer and windy with gusts of up to 30 mph. Patchy morning showers are possible with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the metro, 40s and 50s in northeastern Minnesota, and in the upper 70s in parts of southwest Minnesota.

Scattered showers are possible Friday morning but will likely clear for a brighter and drier afternoon. The weekend looks pleasant and seasonable, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

