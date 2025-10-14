Minnesota weather: Cloudy and cool as early pocket showers lead to steady rain late

The Brief It's a cool and cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Isolated morning showers will transition to more widespread rain in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures return for Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing back into the 70s.



Tuesday will be a cloudy and cooler day across Minnesota, with early isolated sprinkles ahead of widespread rain later in the day.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

Rain chances Tuesday:

The day starts with stray morning drips ahead of widespread light to moderate rain arriving in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are slightly below average in the upper 40s to mid-50s across the state. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 54 degrees with light northeast winds at 5–15 mph.

The rain will slowly fade in the overnight hours, with the cloudy conditions keeping temperatures in the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Morning sprinkles will clear out for a mostly dry Wednesday, though the cooler and cloudy conditions will persist with widespread highs in the 50s.

A warm front on Thursday will likely produce some scattered showers in the morning. Gusty breezes, up to 25–30 mph, will help warm temperatures back into the 70s.

Friday will remain mild with highs in the 70s and a chance for evening showers. Heading into the weekend, temperatures cool into the upper 50s and low 60s under brighter conditions.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)