Minnesota weather: A pleasant and fairly sunny day Friday

The Brief Above-average temperatures stick around for another day with a high of 73 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. A cool down is on the way as temperatures dip into the 50s this weekend and into the start of next week. The weekend will stay mostly dry for the metro, but there is a possibility of seeing a few drips on Saturday.



Friday brings pleasant weather with highs in the 70s, but cooler, more fall-like temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Friday forecast

After a warm Thursday with highs reaching the 80s, a cold front is making its way in. It will still be a pleasant day with temperatures in the low 70s for the Twin Cities metro and 60s across northern Minnesota. Expect a light, northerly breeze at 10-15 mph.

Morning cloud cover thins out for afternoon sunshine, but wildfire smoke lingering in the upper atmosphere, possibly through the weekend, can give the sky a hazy look at times.

Cloud coverage returns Friday night into Saturday morning, and overnight conditions stay relatively mild, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Cool down this weekend

Cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend, making it feel more like fall. On Saturday, expect highs in the mid-60s and late-day sunshine. Sunday will be chillier with widespread highs in the 50s and brisk northerly winds.

On Saturday, the Twin Cities metro may experience light rain in the morning and into the lunch hour. Northeastern Minnesota will have a greater chance for heavier rain Saturday night and into Sunday, with a slight possibility of some snowflakes.

The below-average temperatures continue into the week, and we could see our first frost of the season. Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s before the end of the week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: