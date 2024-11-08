Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine, tranquil and mild on Friday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 55 degrees. Expect tranquil conditions with clear and mostly sunny skies, along with thin high clouds later in the day. Cloud coverage will gradually build overnight, bringing chances for rain this weekend.



It will be a mild day on Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Friday forecast

The morning starts off clear with temperatures in the upper 30s, gradually warming to around 55 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Most of Minnesota will experience widespread highs in the lower and mid-50s on Friday.

Enjoy the sunshine and mostly sunny skies, though thin high clouds will move in later in the day. It will be rather tranquil with winds out of the north at 5 mph.

Overnight, cloud coverage gradually increases as a large weather system moves in from the southwest, bringing chances of rain for the weekend.

Weekend forecast

Saturday starts dry, but as clouds build, scattered showers are possible later in the afternoon. The rain will linger overnight through Sunday morning and clear out for a dry but damp afternoon.

Temperatures will approach 50 degrees on Saturday, with highs in the lower 50s on Sunday. Looking ahead, temperatures remain above average through midweek, and we could see another chance of rain on Wednesday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: