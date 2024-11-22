Minnesota weather: Calm and quiet with afternoon sun on Friday

The Brief There's a stretch of calm and quiet days before a cold front arrives next week. Temperatures remain seasonable on Friday, with a high of 38 degrees for the Twin Cities metro. The weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.



It's a much calmer and quieter Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s and light northwest winds.

Friday forecast

Western Minnesota will enjoy more sunshine while central areas remain cloudier, though the sun will try to peek through.

Winds are calmer on Friday with a light northwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Temperatures remain seasonable with widespread highs in the mid to upper 30s, while the Twin Cities metro will see a daytime high of 38 degrees.

Overnight, expect passing clouds and the possibility for patchy fog as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Weekend forecast

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunday turns breezier with more cloud coverage, but temperatures warm into the 40s.

A cold arrives early next week, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: