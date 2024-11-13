Minnesota weather: Rain showers Wednesday, warm up to wrap up the week

Expect afternoon rain showers in the Twin Cities with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Wednesday forecast

The Twin Cities metro will have a dry and quiet start to the day with rain showers expected by the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid-40s, with a high of 46 degrees, and southeast winds at 10-15+ mph.

Cloud coverage will increase through the morning as showers move in from the west. The heaviest rainfall will likely remain in central parts of Minnesota and near the western edges of the metro. Scattered showers could reach the Twin Cities by the afternoon and last into the evening before gradually tapering off.

Overnight, conditions remain mostly cloudy with light winds and mild temperatures in the low 40s.

Looking ahead

Thursday should be a quiet day with partly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. Friday is looking pleasant with light winds, plenty of sunshine and a high of 53 degrees.

As the week wraps up, temperatures remain in the 50s, extending into the early part of next week. A weather system could bring another chance of rain on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures for the latter half of next week.

