Minnesota weather: Warmer and breezy with plenty of smoky sunshine on Friday

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada entering the state could lead to hazy sunshine in the coming days. Temperatures are back above-average, with highs in the low 80s on Friday. The weekend will turn even warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.



Friday brings hazy sunshine, steady breezes and rising temperatures ahead of an even warmer weekend.

Friday forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

There’s plenty of hazy sunshine and northwest breezes at 10-20 mph on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 80s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high of around 82 degrees.

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues drifting into the region on Friday, prompting pocket air quality alerts in northern Minnesota. While most of the smoke remains in the upper-levels, it may reach ground level in some areas over the next few days.

Overnight, skies remain mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Hazy sunshine and rising heat

What's next:

The humidity will build over the weekend, shifting from toasty-style warmth to a more humid, sticky feel by Sunday.

Saturday will bring lighter winds and highs in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, temperatures will push toward the upper 80s and into the 90s on Monday.

A cold front arrives at the start of the week, bringing a chance for storms Monday night into Tuesday, and cooling temperatures back into the 70s by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: