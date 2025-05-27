Minnesota weather: Cooler Tuesday as the chance of light showers returns

The Brief Light scattered rain showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of around 67 degrees in the metro. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.



Tuesday is fairly gloomy with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect unsettled weather through midweek as scattered showers move across the state on Tuesday. Most of the rain will be light but isolated downpours are possible during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are a bit cooler with highs in the 60s across central and southern Minnesota, and pocket 70s in northern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 67 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger into the overnight hours as lows dip into the 50s.

Rain lingers ahead of warmer temps

What's next:

Wednesday is more of the same with light scattered rain showers throughout the day, with occasional breaks in between. The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

By Thursday, a warming trend takes hold with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 80s return on Friday and stick around through the weekend and into early next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: