Minnesota weather: Fairly bright, pleasant Friday ahead of mild holiday weekend

The Brief The stretch of mild and pleasant weather continues on Friday and through the weekend. Friday will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Memorial Day weekend will stay mostly dry, with light breezes and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.



Expect a pleasant day on Friday with partly sunny skies and light breezes ahead of a mild and comfortable holiday weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday begins with plenty of sunshine, though clouds will increase later in the day. Winds stay light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain a bit cooler than average, with widespread highs in the 60s. In the Twin Cities, expect a high of around 66 degrees.

Overnight lows dip into the 40s for much of the state, with pocket 30s in northern Minnesota and lower 50s in southwestern regions.

(FOX 9)

Memorial Day weekend

What's next:

The holiday weekend starts off mild and quiet with continuing light breezes. Saturday features partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 60s. Temperatures will try and climb into the lower 70s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Memorial Day brings another pleasant day, though a stray shower or rumble may pop up later in the day. Temperatures are closer to seasonable, in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday could see increasing cloud cover and a chance of rain. Temperatures turn closer to seasonable midweek with highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: