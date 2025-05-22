Minnesota weather: A return to pleasant sunshine on Thursday

The Brief Warmer temperatures and sunshine return on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 65 degrees. The slightly below-average temperatures and mild conditions will continue through much of the holiday weekend.



After a stretch of rainy days, drier and sunnier conditions return across Minnesota on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a much warmer day on Thursday compared to recent days, though temperatures are still slightly below-average. Highs across the state will reach into the 60s, with a daytime high of around 65 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Patchy morning cloud cover will give way to more sunshine by midday, though a few puffy clouds may pass by. Winds remain light from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Overnight, rural areas may get patchy frost, especially north of Interstate 94, as temperatures dip into the 30s. Lows in the Twin Cities will hover in the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Quiet and mild stretch

What's next:

Friday will bring another pleasantly quiet day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

The quiet pattern continues into the long holiday weekend, with highs in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

There's a slight chance of rain on Sunday and into Memorial Day on Monday, but temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s by early next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: