Minnesota weather: Bright and pleasant Thursday with highs in the 60s

The Brief Thursday brings bright skies and highs near 67 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Clouds move in overnight with shower chances returning Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s for Memorial Day weekend.



Minnesota will see a bright and warmer Thursday with passing clouds and a southeast breeze.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday turns a little warmer across Minnesota, with bright skies and passing clouds through the day. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph bring a light breeze.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s statewide, which is still slightly below average. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 67 degrees.

Clouds increase overnight, though temperatures stay mild. Lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s in the metro area.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday stays mostly cloudy, with a few spotty showers possible in the metro during the morning. Better chances for rain arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Western Minnesota could see widespread rain on Friday.

A few lingering showers may continue into early Saturday morning before skies gradually clear for a brighter afternoon. Sunday turns warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 70s.

A summer-like pattern takes hold by Memorial Day, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s and staying warm into much of next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)