Minnesota weather: Bright with record warmth possible Monday

The Brief The Twin Cities metro could see record warmth on Monday with a high of 68 degrees. A red flag warning is in effect for parts of western Minnesota due to gusty winds and low humidity. A cold front will drop temperatures overnight for a chilly day on Tuesday, but will rebound by midweek.



Monday will come with very warm temperatures, a bit of a breeze and a fire danger for parts of the state.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s across much of Minnesota on Monday, though areas along the Canadian border will see cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 68 degrees, breaking the previous record of 66 degrees set in 2015 and 2012.

Expect a bright day with sunshine filtering through high thin clouds. The afternoon will be a bit breezy with southwest winds at 10-20+ mph. A red flag warning is in effect for parts of western Minnesota from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

A cold front will bring gusty winds of 30-35+ overnight, and cause temperatures to fall into the 20s for a chilly start on Tuesday.

The week ahead

What's next:

After a colder start on Tuesday, the afternoon will be calmer and slightly cooler, with highs in the 40s. However, it's still slightly above the average high of 39 degrees.

A warming trend will kick in midweek, causing temperatures to climb into the 50s on Wednesday, the 60s on Thursday and potentially 70 degrees on Friday.

There's a chance for thunderstorms on Friday night, followed by a rainy mix on Saturday and falling temperatures. Sunday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of just 33 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: