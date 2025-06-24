Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Pleasant Tuesday ahead of wet and rumbly Wednesday

By
Published  June 24, 2025 6:50am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Partly cloudy and pleasant Tuesday

MN weather: Partly cloudy and pleasant Tuesday

It's a pleasant Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees in the metro. Wednesday will be cooler with rain and rumbles. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Tuesday stays quiet and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s for much of Minnesota.
    • Some scattered rain showers are possible in southern Minnesota, but the rest of the state will stay dry.
    • More widespread rain and thunderstorms are possible for Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will feature comfortable temperatures and partly cloudy skies in Minnesota ahead of rain showers on Wednesday. 

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota 

What we know:

Tuesday will be mild with partly sunny skies in the metro and sunnier conditions up north. A few scattered showers are possible in far southern Minnesota, but the rest of the state will stay dry. 

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 80 degrees. Winds remain light from the east at 5-10 mph. 

Overnight, temperatures dip into the 60s as clouds start to increase, bringing the chance of a few scattered showers into early Wednesday morning. 

Midweek rumbles and rain

What's next:

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain and rumbles throughout the day. Some showers may linger into Thursday, with temperatures holding in the 70s. 

By the weekend, warmer temperatures return with highs climbing back into the mid-80s. Another round of rain is possible on Sunday.  

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

Weather ForecastMinnesota