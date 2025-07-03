Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Thursday and July 4th; storms possible Saturday

The Brief Thursday is sunny and hot with above-average temperatures across much of Minnesota. A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities on July 4, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Storm chances return for some on Friday night, with additional rounds of storms possible on Saturday.



Thursday brings warm sunshine and rising dew points ahead of a hot and sticky Fourth of July.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

There will be plenty of sunshine and a light southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. It will feel a touch humid as dew points climb into the mid-60s and low 70s by the afternoon.

Temperatures near 90 degrees in the Twin Cities and across southwestern Minnesota. Most of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight temperatures stay warm with lows in the mid-70s under a mostly clear sky.

(FOX 9)

Hot and steamy Fourth of July

Holiday weekend forecast:

Friday turns hot and steamy with temperatures in the low 90s and dew points pushing toward the 70s, making for a sticky Independence Day. A heat advisory has been issued for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 8 p.m. as the heat index values approach 100 degrees.

Storm chances return on Friday, especially in northwestern Minnesota, though a few scattered showers are possible elsewhere in the state. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

By Sunday, the humidity subsides and temperatures return closer to seasonable. Highs hold steady near 80 degrees for the start of the work week.

You can find a more in-depth Fourth of July forecast here.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: