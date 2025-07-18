Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday with late-day rumbles possible

The Brief Friday's temperatures are in the mid-70s with slightly increasing dew points. Showers and isolated rumbles are possible later in the day. Humid conditions return this weekend ahead of a steamy week.



A mild Friday gives way to increasing afternoon clouds and chances for rumbles this evening.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect southerly winds at 5-10 mph and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s to close out the workweek. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 76 degrees.

Clouds begin to slowly build in the afternoon, setting the stage for late-day drips and rumbles. The pop-up storms will linger into early Saturday morning before clearing out.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

The clouds will clear for a sunnier afternoon on Saturday. Dew points creep into the mid-60s, making it feel slightly more humid. Highs will approach 80 degrees in the metro.

Sunday will be more humid with temperatures in the low 80s. The heat and humidity will persist into next week, along with off-and-on storm chances.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)