Minnesota weather: Another bright and comfortably warm Thursday

Another beautiful and comfortable day is in store for Thursday.

Enjoy the pleasant afternoon sunshine and the occasional white puffy cloud passing by. The Twin Cities daytime high is 78 degrees. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s for much of Minnesota with pocket 60s closer to the metro.

We will see mostly blue sky through the day, but wildfire smoke from west central Canada could enter the mid and upper level atmosphere once the northwesterly flow kicks in. However, air quality should not be a concern.

On Friday, a light southerly flow kicks in, causing dew points to climb and giving the weekend a muggier feel. Temperatures also return closer to seasonable, making it feel like typical summer weather.

Isolated storm chances return on Friday and into the weekend. Northwestern Minnesota could see some pop-up storms on Friday afternoon, but the rest of us will stay dry. Chances for isolated rumbles extend to the start of the week, and temperatures hold steady in the lower 80s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: