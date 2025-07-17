Minnesota weather: Comfy Thursday, chance of showers later Friday

The Brief Dry, sunny, and very comfortable conditions are expected for Thursday with temperatures nearly 10 degrees below average. A few rumbles are possible from Friday night into Saturday. Next week turns hot and humid with dew points in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s.



It’s a mild and pleasant Thursday in Minnesota with plenty of sunshine and below-average temperatures.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures start off on the cooler side before warming into the 70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 75 degrees, about 10 degrees below average.

Overall, the day will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies and light northerly winds at 5 mph.

Overnight stays mostly clear with lows dipping into the upper 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday will be dry and mild for most of the day, but late-day showers and rumbles can’t be ruled out. Temperatures remain steady in the mid-70s.

The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant with highs peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s, while staying mostly dry.

Temperatures warm into the 80s to start the workweek, followed by increasing humidity with dew points creeping into the 70s by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)