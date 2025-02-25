Minnesota weather: Mild afternoon, but evening drips loom on Tuesday

The Brief Expect a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds on Tuesday. Rain will move into western Minnesota by the afternoon before reaching the metro in the evening. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 48 degrees.



Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures will stay above average on Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 40s across much of the state, and in the lower 50s in southwestern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 48 degrees.

The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and patchy clouds, accompanied by a light southerly wind at 5 mph.

A low-pressure system will bring rain to western Minnesota by the afternoon, with light showers expected in the metro later in the evening and continuing overnight into Wednesday morning.

The week ahead

What's next:

On Wednesday, early morning drips will fade to a mostly cloudy day, with highs in the mid-40s.

Expect brighter conditions on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Friday is warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s.

A cold front moving in will bring shower chances on Friday and drop temperatures into the 30s on Saturday. Conditions will warm back into the 40s and 50s for the start of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: