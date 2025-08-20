Minnesota weather: Warmth and humidity stick around Wednesday

The Brief Morning fog will clear for a sunny Wednesday afternoon. The humidity and warmth linger with highs in the 80s. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday before a much cooler weekend settles in.



Wednesday will be bright, warm and still somewhat humid across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Patchy fog gives way to afternoon sunshine, with a light northeast breeze and lingering humidity.

Temperatures are in the low 80s across much of the state with pocket 70s in northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 83 degrees.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s with areas of patchy fog.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Thursday is more of the same with plenty of sunshine, light southeast breezes and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Storm chances return late Thursday into Friday for western Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, depending on the cloud cover.

The weekend turns much cooler and breezy, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry and quieter conditions continue into early next week, with highs holding in the 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: